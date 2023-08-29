MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Shares Behind-The-Scenes And Live Video From Orange Metalic Festival In France

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared another behind-the-scenes tour video, which includes footage of the band playing in a Roman Theatre in Orange, France from the first century, and "Tornado Of Souls" featuring Matt Heafy from Trivium.

Trivium singer, Matt Heafy, joined Megadeth during their set at the Orange Metalic Festival in Orange, France for a performance of "Tornado Of Souls".

Metal Traveller has posted video footage of the performance, writing: "Dave Mustaine mentioned he was feeling sick in the morning so rather than not playing the song, they brought up a special guest to sing it. What a unique moment!!"

More footage of Megadeth from the Orange Metalic Festival, courtesy of Metal Taveller, can be viewed below: