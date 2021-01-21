MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Tells All About Vibratos In Video Tutorial
January 21, 2021, an hour ago
Ever wondered how to have a precise and clean vibrato and bend? Megadeth guitarist, Kiko Loureiro, has filmed an instructional video discussing just that.
In the video below, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro can be seen performing a playthrough of his song, "Black Ice":
"Black Ice" appears on Kiko Loureiro's 2020 solo album, Open Source. Order your copy here, and find a full audio stream below.
Tracklisting:
"Overflow
"EDM (e-Dependent Mind)"
"Imminent Threat"
"Liquid Times"
"Sertão"
"Vital Signs"
"Dreamlike"
"Black Ice"
"In Motion"
"Running With The Bulls"
"Du Monde"
Album stream: