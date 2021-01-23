Members Of OBITUARY, TESTAMENT, GRUESOME, INCANTATION, REPENTANCE And POSSESSED Celebrate The Legacy Of CHUCK SCHULDINER And DEATH In Online Panel Discussion

On this week's episode of the Rock Fantasy files, a host of musicians discuss their favourite memories of late Death founder Chuck Schuldiner and the band's enduring legacy.

The panel includes Robin Mazen (Gruesome), John McEntee (Incantation), Munsey Ricci (skateboard marketing), Terry Butler (Death, Obituary), Matt Harvey (Gruesome, Exhumed), Chase Mason (Gatecreeper), Gene Hoglan (Death, Testament)., Daniel Gonzalez (Gruesome, Possessed) and Shaun Glass (Repentance).

Death was a Florida-based death metal band launched in 1984 by guitarist and vocalist Chuck Schuldiner. They are considered to a pioneering force in death metal and the debut album, Scream Bloody Gore, is widely regarded as one the first death metal records ever released.

Death released seven album over the course of their career: Scream Bloody Gore (1987), Leprosy (1988), Spiritual Healing (1990), Human (1991), Individual Thought Patterns (1993), Symbolic (1995) and The Sound of Perseverance (1998).

Schuldiner, who is often referred to as "The Godfather of death metal", was diagnosed with brain cancer in May 1999. He died on December 13th, 2001 at the age of 34.