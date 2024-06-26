MEMPHIS MAY FIRE Share Video For New Single “Paralyzed”

Memphis May Fire — Matty Mullins (vocals), Kellen McGregor (guitar), Cory Elder (bass), and Jake Garland (drums) —dropped an explosive new single earlier this year with "Chaotic."

It was just a taste of what's to come.

Today, the quartet dropped the new single "Paralyzed," which premiered via SiriusXM's Octane. Watch the video:

"'Paralyzed' delves deep into the harrowing experience of crippling anxiety, capturing the intense emotions and battles faced daily," the band offers. "We hope to connect with listeners who share this struggle, offering a sense of understanding and solidarity."

More new music from Memphis May Fire is on the way in 2024.

Memphis May Fire will head back out on tour this fall.

Tour dates:

September

24 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

25 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club - The Rave Hall #

27 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

28 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre #

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

October

1 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues - Chicago

2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

5 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues - Cleveland

6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

8 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

9 - Portland, ME - Aura

11 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

15 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex - Piedmont Hall

16 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

19 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works ^

20 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant ^

22 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman #

23 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom #

25vAlbuquerque, NM - Revel

26 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson

27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

30 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre

November

1 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

2 - Chico, CA - Senator Theater #

^ no Memphis Mayfire

* no Archers

# non Live Nation date