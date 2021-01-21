MESHIAAK Release New Single "Severed"; Visualizer

Australian metal band, Meshiaak, have announced the release of their brand new single, "Severed", via Wells Music. A visualizer for the song can be found below.

Says vocalist/guitarist Danny Camilleri: "It seems that over time, aggressive music in the style that Meshiaak creates has become somewhat watered down, like, there just seems to be not all that much conviction anymore or far too much contrast between a system of beliefs within the music compared to the system of beliefs within the band or writers, almost like bands these days are too scared to be literal, or stand behind their convictions, afraid to be open or honest, scared to offend anyone in a society full of people with no back bone anymore. Music is the last line of free speech, its the only place that you can be brutally honest about anything. Severed is our conviction, our honesty, our passion and our frustration, angst, hatred, whatever the hell you want to call it! Severed is our truth and we plan on offending everyone."

Produced / Mixed by Dean Wells

Mastered by Plec / The Panic Room, Sweden

Music / Lyrics: Wells / Camilleri

Meshiaak lineup:

Danny Camilleri - Vocals / Guitar

Dean Wells - Guitars / Vocals

David Godfrey - Drums

Andrew Cameron - Bass Guitar