MESSER Releases Video For Cover Of BRYAN ADAMS Classic "Cuts Like A Knife"

"Cuts Like A Knife" – a classic rock hit has been given a fresh edge by Texas four-piece Messer, whose name translates to "knife" in German. Messer has taken this iconic Bryan Adams song and sharpened it to perfection, breathing new life into an ageless favorite.

"We believe this rendition has the potential to captivate audiences and become an instant favorite on many playlists around the World," says Messer.

Messer's cover of "Cuts Like A Knife" embraces the essence of the original while infusing it with their distinctive style. From the very first note, listeners will be drawn in by the band's electrifying sound and the raw passion conveyed through their performance. The captivating vocals and the soaring guitar riffs complement each other flawlessly, creating a dynamic and unforgettable experience for the audience.

Covering an iconic classic like Bryan Adams’ "Cuts Like A Knife" is no easy task, but Messer has managed to strike the perfect balance between honoring the original and adding their signature sound. Compare with the original.