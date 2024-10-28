METAL CHURCH, BURNING WITCHES, And Former KING DIAMOND Members Unite To Cover Classic King Diamond Track "Halloween" Featuring Guitarist ANDY La ROCQUE; Video

A special remastered version of the 2022 collaborative cover of the King Diamond classic, "Halloween", is re-released today, just in time for Halloween 2024. This cover features a stellar lineup of metal musicians, including Marc Lopes (Metal Church), Courtney Cox (Burning Witches), Hal Patino (formerly of King Diamond), and Mateo Hernandez, along with a guest solo by the legendary Andy La Rocque himself.

Originally recorded in 2022 to celebrate the Halloween season, this all-star collaboration brings together:

- Andy La Rocque (King Diamond) – Guest Solo

- Marc Lopes (Metal Church, Ross The Boss, Let Us Prey) – Vocals

- Courtney Cox (Burning Witches) – Guitars, 1st Solo

- Hal Patino (ex-King Diamond, MaryAnn Cotton) – Bass

- Mateo Hernandez (Project 131) – Drums

Reflecting on the project, Marc Lopes shared, "Halloween has always been my favorite holiday, and in 2022 we put together this insanely fun jam to honor that. At the time, many of us were juggling busy schedules with our respective bands, and the release didn’t get the full attention it deserved. After receiving such positive feedback, I knew we had to bring it back with the quality it deserves. This time around, I used my creative design company, Sonatheria, to rework the original video and remaster the audio, salvaging all the best elements of the project. Now, I’m excited for everyone to enjoy it again for Halloween 2024."

The newly remastered version of "Halloween" will highlight a refreshed visual and audio experience, with video editing by Nick Hippas and Marc Lopes, audio mixed by Mateo Fernandez, and the remastering process led by Lopes at Sonatheria Creative Design.

Prepare to embrace the Halloween spirit with this heavy-hitting cover of a true metal classic.