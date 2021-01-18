Metal Hall Of Fame CEO Confirms Upcoming Induction Of Legendary Photographer MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS; Video

The Metal Voice spoke to CEO Pat Gesualdo of The Metal Hall Of Fame on January 17, and he confirmed that this year, on their 5th anniversary, there will be a Hall live show and a gala in some capacity.

Gesualdo said, "You have places like Florida that are completely open and then other places like New York that are closed, these are all issues and are things that play into everything. So we are going to do a combination of things that we are working on right now that we are going to be rolling out. New updates to the website, new major partnerships. We will probably do a combination of things, definitely a live event will happen and the Gala in certain ways as we have a partnership with Amazon as well as streaming in other areas.We are not going to let the virus beat us in any way shape or form."

Gesualdo also announced the first inductee into The Metal Hall Of Fame for 2021. He said, "Legendary Rock Photographer Mark Weiss will be inducted into The Metal hall of Fame for 2021, Mark is a great guy, a great human being and has really captured the metal movement and has been there for so many iconic moments and times in our music history. Very well deserved for sure."

