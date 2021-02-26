METALITE Debut "Cloud Connected" Music Video

February 26, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal metalite

METALITE Debut "Cloud Connected" Music Video

Stockholm, Sweden's Metalite have released a video for "Cloud Connected", featured on their upcoming album, A Virtual World, out March 26 via AFM Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"A Virtual World"
"Cloud Connected"
"Talisman"
"Beyond The Horizon"
"Peacekeepers"
"The Vampire Song"
"We're Like The Fire"
"Artificial Intelligence"
"Alone"
"Running"
"Synchronized"

"Cloud Connected" video:

"A Virtual World" lyric video:

"Peacekeepers" video:



Featured Audio

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

Featured Video

THE DESIGN ABSTRACT – “The Return”

THE DESIGN ABSTRACT – “The Return”

Latest Reviews