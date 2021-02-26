METALITE Debut "Cloud Connected" Music Video
February 26, 2021, an hour ago
Stockholm, Sweden's Metalite have released a video for "Cloud Connected", featured on their upcoming album, A Virtual World, out March 26 via AFM Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch the video below.
Tracklisting:
"A Virtual World"
"Cloud Connected"
"Talisman"
"Beyond The Horizon"
"Peacekeepers"
"The Vampire Song"
"We're Like The Fire"
"Artificial Intelligence"
"Alone"
"Running"
"Synchronized"
"Cloud Connected" video:
"A Virtual World" lyric video:
"Peacekeepers" video: