METALLICA And Universal Music Donate €130,000 To Flood Disaster Victims In Germany

The All Within My Hands Foundation has issued the following meesage regarding Metallica's latest charity effort:

"We are honored to support the people of Western Germany and their continued recovery from the devastating floods of July 2021. Thanks to Metallica and Universal Music Deutschland, proceeds from last year’s 30th Anniversary, limited-edition 'Enter Sandman' single are going directly to Aktion Deutschland Hilft.

A US $135,000 / €130,000 donation has been made to assist the German aid organization’s work supporting victims and rebuilding the affected areas. Learn more at this location."

The €130,000 donation has been issued through Aktion Deutschland Hilft.

As heavy rains swept across Europe in July 2021, regions of Western Germany saw an entire month’s worth of rainfall within just 48 hours. This downpour led to flooding and grave disaster, with at least 184 deaths reported.

In August of 2021, as a show of support for those affected and in conjunction with the 30th Anniversary of The Black Album, Metallica released a limited-edition “Enter Sandman” single. This release was distributed on numbered, glow-in-the-dark, 7” Vinyl as well as a Maxi CD and 3” PockIt CD – all available exclusively in Germany.

Aktion Deutschland Hilft continues to collect donations for families who lost their homes in the floods. You can join their efforts by making a contribution here.