METALLICA And Virginia Tech Join Forces For Co-Branded Merch

Virginia Tech has announced a new merchandise collaboration with Metallica. Anne Kroemer Hoffman reports:

Get ready: A new collection of T-shirts and hats is here to whip Hokie fans into a frenzy of cheers and jumping. A collaboration with Metallica has finally happened.

The initial lineup of merchandise co-branded with Metallica features designs inspired by the band’s logo and original sketches by Virginia Tech doodle artist Steven White.

Regarded among college football’s most powerful entrances, “Enter Sandman” is a tradition that dates to Aug. 27, 2000, when Virginia Tech installed its first video scoreboard in Lane Stadium and needed a new walkout song.

“This partnership makes a dream of nearly 24 years come true,” said Heather Ducote, senior director of marketing and brand management. “We’re excited to formalize our partnership with Metallica, since one of their most popular hits is already embraced at Virginia Tech athletics events as a beloved Hokie tradition. And it’s a partnership that mobilized many university departments; the Virginia Tech Athletics Department, the marketing team, the Office of Licensing and Trademarks, and artist and doodle expert Steven White are all involved in formalizing the partnership and creating the merchandise. I can’t wait to see what else this partnership can achieve.”

Merchandise is on sale now at merchants that include the Hokie Shop, the Hokie Sports Shop, and the Metallica website.

