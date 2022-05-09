METALLICA Fan Gives Birth During Concert In Curitiba, Brazil

Congratulations to Joice Figueiró, who gave birth during Metallica's Saturday night (May 7) concert in Curitiba, Brazil. The tattoo artist was 39 weeks pregnant.

Writing on Instagram (translated via Google Translate), she shares: "When would I imagine that I would be at the Metallica show at 39 weeks pregnant and this boy decides to be born right there, 3 songs before the show ends, at Couto Pereira to the sound of 'Enter Sandman'? In every show I go to something has to happen, but this time I think I've outdone myself haha. Luan Figueiró came into the world on 05/07/2022 at 23:15 shaking all metal structures haha."