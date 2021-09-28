METALLICA Perform "For Whom The Bell Tolls" And "No Leaf Clover" For Global Citizen Live; HQ Video

Metallica performed "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and "No Leaf Clover" at their Louder Than Life show in Louisville, KY for Global Citizen Live, which was broadcast over 24 hours around the world on September 25 on Apple Music, Apple TV App, YouTube, and Twitter. Watch the videos below.

Metallica previously stated: "We’re honored to support the work that our friends at Global Citizen do day-in and day-out to help to make the planet a better place."