METALLICA Performs "For Whom The Bell Tolls" For BlizzCon 2021

Yesterday, February 19th, Metallica performed "For Whom The Bell Tolls" live from their San Rafael, California headquarters as part of this year's BlizzCon.

BlizzCon is an annual gaming convention held by Blizzard Entertainment to promote its major franchises including: Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Heroes Of The Storm, and Overwatch.

Traditionally, BlizzCon is held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year BlizzCon was a virtual experience, held online.

Metallica previously performed at BlizzCon in 2014.