METALLICA Performs "One" In Santiago, Chile; Pro-Shot Video

Metallica have released more video from their show at Club Hípico in Santiago, Chile on April 27. The new clip for "One" joins the previously posted videos for "Through The Never" and "Spit Out The Bone". Watch all three below:

Part 2 of Metallica's European Tour Poster Archive Sale will begin tomorrow, Thursday, May 5 at 1 PM, PDT.

"Shows included will be from 2017-2019 on the WorldWired Tour. While we don’t have stock for every show, we do have most! However there are a limited number of each we do have, so make sure you’re signed in and ready to go Thursday at 1 PM PDT sharp!"

Important Checkout Information:

- Adding posters to your cart DOES NOT guarantee purchase.



- You must complete the checkout process before your purchase is officially reserved.



- The posters in this sale can only be purchased with each other. This means you can not have other items in your cart when you check out.



- Limit one of each poster per customer.



- Must be a Fifth Member (and logged in to your account) to purchase.

"Given the large-scale nature of this sale, we will be taking extra time to ensure every shipment is packaged as carefully as possible. Because of that, we will not begin shipping orders until May 30.

These posters won’t last, so make sure you’re in the Met Store and signed in to your Fifth Member account on Thursday, May 5 at 1 PM PDT!"