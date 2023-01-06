METALLICA - Relive Helping Hands 2022 On Paramount+ And MTV

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Whether you missed the live event or want to relive the show, we’ve got you covered!

The concert in its entirety is available on demand on Paramount+ worldwide. You can also catch Helping Hands 2022 on MTV; check out the schedule below, or your local listings to find out when. And finally, the gig is also available to stream on Pluto TV."

- Airing on MTV in Portugal on Friday, 6 January at 13:00.

- Airing on VH1 in India on Friday, 6 January at 16:00.

- Airing on MTV in Argentina on Friday, 6 January at 19:00.

- Airing on MTV in Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland,

- Georgia, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Norway, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine, Andorra, Belgium North / Flanders, Falkland Islands, France, Madagascar, Mauritius, Monaco, New Caledonia, Netherlands, Poland, Reunion, Saint Lucia, Spain on Friday, 6 January at 20:00.

- Airing on MTV in Africa, Australia, and New Zealand on Friday, 6 January at 20:40.

- Airing on MTV Hits in France on Friday, 6 January at 21:00.

- Airing on MTV Music in Italy on Friday, 6 January at 21:00.

- Airing on MTV in Brazil on Friday, 6 January at 21:00.

- Airing on MTV in UK/Ireland on Friday, 6 January at 21:00 and on MTV Music on Friday, 6 January at 23:00.

- Airing on MTV in Mexico and Colombia on Friday, 6 January at 23:00.

- Airing on MTV in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria on Sunday, 8 January at 23:30.

- Airing on MTV in Taiwan on Saturday, 7 January at 00:00.

- Airing on MTV in Japan on Saturday, 21 January at 19:00.

Helping Hands 2022 is also the latest addition to our Live Metallica collection! Audio from the show is available for purchase on CD and digital download or to stream now. Proceeds benefit All Within My Hands and the charitable causes supported by the Foundation.

Get the audio here.