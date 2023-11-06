METALLICA Share Photos From JAMES HETFIELD "Messengers" Book Signing In St. Louis

Metallica will release the new coffee table book, Messengers: The Guitars Of James Hetfield, on November 23rd via Permuted Press. Frontman James Hetfield was at Left Bank Books in St. Louis, Missouri on November 4th for a book signing. Metallica have shared a photo gallery from the signing session, which can be viewed below.

Hetfield will hold another book signing on Saturday, November 11th at Third Man Records Cass Corridor in Detroit, Michigan starting at 2:00pm.

A message from the band: "If you’ll be in town for #M72Detroit next weekend, you can get your hands on a copy of Messengers: The Guitars Of James Hetfield ten days before its release AND get it autographed by James himself! All fans attending must have a ticket to enter the event, which includes a copy of the book."

Get tickets for the event on Saturday, November 11th at 2 PM, ET, here.

Book description: James shares his personal collection of treasured guitars and reveals the story and significance of each within his life and career.

Accompanied by lush, museum-quality portraits by acclaimed photographer Scott Williamson, James’ collection is displayed and described over a stunning 400 pages.

This meticulously-crafted coffee table book is available in standard hardcover along with two numbered, limited edition releases: Signed Slipcase Edition and Deluxe Box Edition.

