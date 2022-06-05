METALLICA Share Pro-Shot Live Video Of "Hardwired" From Bottlerock Napa Valley Music Festival 2022

On May 27th, Metallica headlined the Bottlerock Napa Valley Music Festival at the Napa Valley Expo in Northern California. The band has shared pro-shot video of the show opener, "Hardwired". Check it out below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"The Memory Remains"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Fuel"

"One"

"Sad But True"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"The Unforgiven"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Creeping Death"

"Fade To Black"

"Master Of Puppets"

Encore:

"Battery"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"