METALLICA: The Story Of The Songs To Premiere This Sunday

Reelz will air Metallica: The Story Of The Songs this Sunday, December 6th at 9:00pm EST.

"We delve into the three tracks that turned Metallica from underground thrash metal pioneers to indisputable conquerors of the heavy metal world. We meet the record exec that took a chance on signing them, the engineers and mixers on the frontline, their legendary music video director and trusted industry insiders who witnessed the rise of the world’s biggest metal act.

Starting with their 1989 breakthrough anti-war anthem 'One', we hear from engineer Michael Barbiero who provides unique insights into the recording process and the controversy and self-sabotage that surrounded it that almost drove him to quit. Next, Metallica release the gruesome and chilling 'Enter Sandman', the hit that skyrocketed them to global commercial success - alienating their cult-following but accruing a newfound mainstream audience. We hear all about the bands bickering and infighting from Mike Tacci, the engineer on the frontline and meet legendary Metallica video director Wayne Isham who lifts the lid behind the nightmarish video.

With the band at breaking point after a slew of critically panned records and with frontman James Hetfield battling crippling addiction and personal demons, their next album proves to be their toughest challenge yet. Title track 'St Anger' sees Metallica risk their commercial credibility, releasing their most experimental and raw sounding record to date. We hear from long-time Metallica engineer Mike Gillies, who witnessed the aggression and implosion of a band teetering on the brink of collapse and recalls the unique recording process that led to this huge hit.

Relive Metallica’s wild ride and the three songs that saw them become the biggest heavy metal band on the planet."