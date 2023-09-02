METALLICA To Launch Guitar-Shaped Ice Cream Bar For Charity

(Enlightened) Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH), and Enlightened have partnered in the fight against hunger with the release of their limited edition, guitar-shaped ice cream bar. The campaign will launch nationally on September 6th, 2023.

Inspired by the legendary ESP Truckster, once available as part of the James Hetfield Signature Series line, Enlightened and All Within My Hands collaborated with ESP Guitars to resurrect the design, bringing authenticity to the first-ever guitar-shaped ice cream bar! This creation of rich dark chocolate and creamy vanilla ice cream brings together the love of music, delicious treats, and giving back. A portion of the proceeds from each purchase will help fund the Foundation's mission of supporting local food banks.

This unique partnership combines the innovative spirit of Enlightened, a leader in the better-for-you treat space, and the charitable endeavors of All Within My Hands, known for their dedication to fight against hunger, workforce education, and disaster relief. Accompanying this collaboration is a sweepstakes for an autographed ESP LTD AWMH Guitar. The black ESP LTD guitar is emblazoned with the All Within My Hands logos and signed in silver sharpie by all four members of Metallica. Check it out here.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with All Within My Hands to create a product that not only brings joy to taste buds but also helps to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals facing food insecurity, a mission we have supported through our company history," said Michael Shoretz, CEO and founder of Enlightened. "By enjoying this delicious treat, consumers can join us in making a difference, one delicious bite at a time."

"It truly takes a village to create real change. We are grateful that Michael and the team at Enlightened are getting behind our efforts to drive more awareness and contribution to our mission," said Peter Delgrosso, Executive Director of All Within My Hands.

The AWMH x Enlightened guitar-shaped ice cream bar (Box of 4, MSRP $6.99) will be available for a limited time at Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans, ShopRite, H-E-B, Weis Markets, Safeway, Foodtown, and more.