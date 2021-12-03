METALLICA To Stream "Live In Cleveland, Ohio: December 1, 1991" In The Metallica Black Box On Saturday

Tune in this Saturday for the second show in Metallica's Metallica Black Box Black Album ’91-’93 concert series!

A message states: "For $5.98, join your fellow Metallica Family members for the live debut of this 2-hour and 15-minute concert presentation, or watch later on your own during the 48-hour replay window. Access ends Monday at 12 PM, PST / 3 PM, EST / 9 PM, CET / Tuesday 7 AM, AEDT. No chat on replay. Stay tuned, we’ve got a lot more to show you in the Metallica Black Box!"

More info here.

Metallica are getting ready to take over the city of San Francisco in celebration of their 40th anniversary. An update from the band follows:

"Whether you’re visiting for a weekend or are a life-long resident, you can always find something new and cool to do in San Francisco with the city’s infinite number of unique restaurants, bars, shops, galleries, and locales! Join us for free events in distinctive neighbourhoods to support local businesses and artists… you may also take the chance to do some good in the community with several volunteer activations set up in conjunction with All Within My Hands just for ’Tallica fans.

Please note that San Francisco proof of vaccination and mask requirements apply to all events. For more information, visit SF.gov."

The full updated schedule for Metallica's San Francisco takeover can be found here.