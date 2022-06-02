METALLICA - You Helped Raise $1 Million For World Central Kitchen

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo have issued the following collective statement:

"WOW! We are psyched that - thanks to the Metallica Family - we successfully met our $1,000,000 goal during the All Within My Hands Foundation’s Month(s) of Giving! We kicked off the two-month campaign on April 4 to raise funds for World Central Kitchen and their #ChefsForUkraine initiative and could not have done this without all of YOU!!!

We’d like to give a special shout out to MASSter of Puppets - who pulled off a come from behind victory in the Fan Club Fundraising Competition - along with OVERKILL.PL - who won the raffle for second prize. But a massive thank you to ALL 35 incredible Local Chapters who came together to raise $60,000!

World Central Kitchen’s #ChefsForUkraine initiative continues to do the tangible work needed in and around Ukraine to serve millions. We are honored to have you join us and AWMH in supporting them in the fight against hunger. Like we always say, when we work together, the positive impacts we can make on individual lives are extraordinary."

"It's been just over three months since WCK first started supporting people displaced inside and outside Ukraine, serving nourishing meals and food kits to families throughout the region. We are so grateful to the incredible Metallica Family for supporting our efforts. Food and community are at the core of our efforts, and our work is only possible with friends like Metallica. There is still a lot to do – the destruction is immense – but WCK will keep showing up for those who need us." – Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen

"This war on Ukraine has made us feel helpless and devastated for the people fleeing their homes," says Metallica. "As we watch the work of WCK on the ground in Eastern Europe, we can see the impact of our gift. WCK has served over 31 million meals, reaching more than 230 cities and towns thanks to 4,300 team members – cooking in restaurants, stocking warehouses, delivering meals, driving trucks – working tirelessly to feed their neighbors in need, even while under attack themselves. Their delivery logistics network includes vans, trucks, trains, and warehouses throughout the country, providing over 8 million pounds of food to families, sometimes in areas completely cut off due to fighting and proximity to the Russian border.

Although this information might not be leading the nightly news as frequently as it did in months past, we cannot forget what is at stake or deny that the need is still strong. This is why we are honored to be joined by you to provide support for hungry refugees and double the impact we would have made on our own."