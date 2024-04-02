METHANE To Support WHIPLASH On 40th Anniversary Of Power And Pain

Swedish thrashers Methane continue breaking new ground in the European scene announce new shows with Whiplash this summer as it celebrates 40 years of the band’s Power And Pain album.

Whiplash’s tour is a testament to their enduring legacy, especially marked by their classic thrash album Power And Pain, which continues to reverberate through the heavy metal music scene worldwide. Lead by the indomitable Tony Portaro, the band’s mastermind, Whiplash is set to ignite stages across Europe with their signature blend of power and intensity.

In a heartfelt statement, Tony Portaro shared his sentiments:

“Everyone’s life is filled with both powerful and painful moments. My life is no exception. When I express my music, I can overcome any pain I have experienced because you give me that power. I am grateful and honored to bring you my pain. Thank you for letting me unleash my power on stage. I invite you all to come out and forget your troubles for a moment, and feel the power and the pain!”

Whiplash with Methane:

June

11 – Deist, Belgium – Club Hell

12 – Mannheim, Germany – 7er Club

Methane share ties to Whiplash through singer and bassist Tim Scott.

“Years ago members of my former band Revenant were involved in a reforming of Whiplsh with drummer Tony Scaglione. We used to hang out at the same bar in Clifton, NJ back then with Tony. Later on Methane’s first tour in the U.S.,we played with and became friends with Tony Potaro and the present Whiplash. Power And Pain was one of my favorite albums in the ‘80s, I even hand painted the cover on the back of a jacket I wore back then. So from a fanboy’s perspective I can’t tell you how excited I was when we were asked to play these gigs.”