MICHAEL SCHENKER - "The SCORPIONS Never Knew How To Write Songs Until I Joined Them When I Was 15 Years Old"

MSG's new album, Immortal, is out now via Nuclear Blast. In a spirited and very detailed conversation with Sonic Perspectives interviewer Rodrigo Altaf, Michael Schenker explains at length the involvement of all musicians in the inception of Immortal, the challenges posed by writing and recording an album during the COVID-19 pandemic times, and reflects on 50 years of ups and downs making music, obviously talking about his beginning with Scorpions.

Order the Immortal album here.

Tracklisting:

"Drilled To Kill" (feat Ralf Scheepers)

"Don’t Die On Me Now" (feat Joe Lynn Turner)

"Knight Of The Dead" (feat Ronnie Romero)

"After The Rain" (feat Michael Voss)

"Devil’s Daughter" (feat Ralf Scheepers)

"Sail The Darkness" (Feat Ronnie Romero)

"The Queen Of Thorns And Roses" (feat Michael Voss)

"Come On Over" (feat Ronnie Romero)

"Sangria Morte" (feat Joe Lynn Turner)

"In Search Of Peace Of Mind" (feat Ronnie Romero, Gary Barden,Doogie White, Robin McAuley)

"Sail The Darkness" lyric video:

"After The Rain" (feat. Michael Voss) video:

"Drilled To Kill" lyric video:

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)