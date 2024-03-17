MICK MARS On His Formative Years - "Being A Musician Was The Most Important Thing For Me; I'm About The Music" (Video)

Former Mötley Crüe guitarist, Mick Mars, released his debut solo album, The Other Side Of Mars, last month via his own label 1313, LLC, in partnership with MRI.

Guesting on France's RiffX's Metal XS, Mars discussed the new record, his relationship with Mötley Crüe, and more.

Mars: "Being a musician was the most important thing for me. There's a lot of bands that do that all jumping, theatrical stuff all over the stage, but I wasn't that guy. I was the guy that goes, 'I wanna play music. I really wanna play music. I really wanna write some serious stuff. I wanna do this. I wanna hear myself.' This is when I'm a teenager: 'I wanna hear myself on the radio. I wanna see my music in commercials...' or whatever. That's what I wanted to do forever and ever and ever, and still do. And if I get a little bit upstaged or overlooked, because Mötley was very theatrical, that's okay. I'm about the music."

Orders for The Other Side Of Mars can be placed at this location. Available configurations include a 180G LP and CD, signed and unsigned.

Tracklisting:

"Loyal To The Lie"

"Broken On The Inside"

"Alone"

"Killing Breed"

"Memories"

"Right Side Of Wrong"

"Ready To Roll"

"Undone"

"Ain't Going Back"

"LA Noir"

"Undone" video:

"Right Side Of Wrong" video:

"Loyal To The Lie" video: