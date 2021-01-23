MIDNITE CITY Release Video For New Single "Crawlin' In The Dirt"

The UK's Midnite City have launched an uptempo rocker rammed full of riffs, hooks and harmonies - "Crawlin' In The Dirt" shows a tougher, edgier side to the band not seen or heard before. Midnite City kicks the doors off 2021 with a vengeance!

"Crawlin' In The Dirt" is the first single to be taken from the band's upcoming album, Itch You Can't Scratch, which is set for release in May on Roulette Media Records.

Buy / stream "Crawlin' In The Dirt" here.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, Midnite City have taken on the world and hustled themselves to the top of the hair metal pile. Following on from the release of their sophomore album There Goes The Neighbourhood in late 2018, the band have gone from strength to strength and proven to be one hell of a force to be reckoned with in the live arena.

Midnite City have headlined two consecutive UK tours, played shows all over Europe, Australia and also played two sold out shows in Japan and continue to dazzle a legion of growing and devoted fans around the world with their high energy, feel good, party rock.

Hot on the heels of two highly acclaimed albums, Midnite City return in 2021 with their third album. With new label Roulette Media in tow, as well as new management and booking agent, the band are back looking and sounding better than ever with a new array of songs, so strap yourselves in for the ride of your life. It’s all about the good times!

The cover art for Itch You Can't Scratch, available May 28th via Roulette Media Records, is available to view below. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

(Photo - Rob Billingham)