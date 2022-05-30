MIKE TRAMP - Stand Your Ground To Be Reissued On Vinyl For The First Time Ever

Coming from a “new” band experience with Rock ’N’ Roll Circuz (released in 2009), Mike Tramp, the infamous vocalist for White Lion and Freak Of Nature, decided to repeat the formula in 2011 with his following record. Stand Your Ground was, thus, released under the moniker, Mike Tramp And The Rock ’N Roll Circuz.

It was a plain rock album with the distinct Tramp songwriting. A collection of songs with memorable choruses, rock-solid composition, and the in-depth lyrical messages that are Mike Tramp’s staple. In his Rock ’N’ Roll Circuz shone the star Soren Andersen, a guitar player who now serves his time in the Glenn Hughes band, as well as being a constant collaborator and producer of Tramp’s solo works. And, indeed, Stand Your Ground was recorded at Medley Studios, with Andersen at the helm as producer.

Now, for the first time EVER, Stand Your Ground will get a vinyl re-release. It will get reissued in double LP, in two colour variants (each limited to 500 copies) and with sound remastered at Angioni Studios by Marco Angioni.

“It is always the true test, how good something is when you revisit it many years later,” Mike Tramp states. “Would you change anything, should you have done it different or is it still as good and right as you remember? And yes, the fact is, it is that good. Stand Your Ground, is a great kickass rock album, and the band's performance is world-class. I am truly proud of this album,” he concludes.

Stand Your Ground will be re-released by Mighty Music / Target Records on double LP (splatter magenta / black and splatter crystal black / blue variants available, each limited to 500 copies) and digital formats on July 15th, 2022. Pre-orders are available now at this location.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Don’t Let Them Put It On You"

"Alright By Me"

"Distance"

Side B

"Gotta Get Away"

"Straight From The Look In My Eyes"

"Got Me Crazy"

Side C

"Wish You Well"

"The World Is Changing"

"The Prettiest Girl"

Side D

"The Soldier Never Started A War"

"Say What You Will"

"Hymn To Ronnie"