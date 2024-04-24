MIND INCISION To Join ILL NIÑO On European Tour With EKTOMORF

Prepare for an onslaught of sonic fury as metal juggernauts, Mind Incision, announce their European Tour alongside American metal stalwarts Ill Niño and Hungarian groove metal legends, Ektomorf.

Brace yourselves, metalheads of Europe, as Mind Incision brings their unique blend of blistering riffs, thunderous rhythms, and raw energy to stages across the continent. Hailed for their uncompromising intensity and captivating live performances, Mind Incision has earned a reputation as one of the most electrifying acts in the metal scene.

Joining forces with Ill Niño, long established titans of the American metal, this tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of heavy music. Joined by Hungarian powerhouse Ektomorf, this is a unique metal experience with a combined catalogue of brain melting music spanning decades, all three bands are set to deliver an explosive barrage of anthems that will leave audiences craving more!

“We are humbled and thankful for the opportunity to not only tour with Ill Niño and Ektomorf, but to have the pleasure of visiting all of these beautiful countries for our first tour! What a great way to kickstart our touring careers, we can’t wait to show Europe what we’ve got in store for them. See you in the fall!” - Jason (Lead Vocals)

The European Tour will kick off on August 28 in Poznan, PL, and will include stops in Warsaw, Glasgow, Budapest, and London. Fans can expect an adrenaline-fuelled spectacle, featuring blistering performances, epic stage production, and an atmosphere charged with the energy of three powerhouse metal acts.

Tour dates:

August

28 - Klub 2progi - Poznan, Poland

29 - Hydrozagadka - Warsaw, Poland

30 - Barrack Music Club - Ostrava, Czech Republic

31 - A38 Ship - Budapest, Hungary

September

1 - Orto Bar - Ljubljana, Slovenia

3 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria

4 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany

5 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

6 - Mennecy Metal Fest 2024 - Mennecy, France

7 - Chalk - Bristol, UK

8 - Thekla - Bristol, UK

10 - Slay - Glasgow, UK

11 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

12 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

13 - Underworld - London, UK

14 - Baroeg Open Air Festival - Rotterdam, Netherlands

15 - Espace Georges Truffaut - Liege, Belgium

17 - Rockpalast Bochum - Bochum, Germany

18 - venthalle-Westpark - ingolstadt, Germany

19 - Konzerthaus Schuur - Lucerne, Switzerland

20 - KOFMEHL - Solothurn, Switzerland

21 - PARKPLATZ Fabrik COESFELD - Coesfeld, Germany

22 - Alte-Brauerei - Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany

Lineup:

Jason Neil - Lead Vocals

Jon Maggard - Lead Guitar

Kyle Loucks - Rhythm Guitar

Joel Karschner - Bass

Kelly Morse - Drums