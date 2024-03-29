MIND’S MIRROR Release Debut Forever Is Not Nearly Long Enough Feat. Guests ALAN TECCHIO, RON JARZOMBEK, MICHAEL ROMEO

Today brings the release of Mind’s Mirror debut album Forever Is Not Nearly Long Enough.

Mind’s Mirror is a progressive power metal project founded by guitarist Daniel Szabo and bassist Pal Purnhauser. Joining them are lead singer Alan Tecchio (Level Fields, Mike Lepond's Silent Assassins, formerly of Watchtower, Hades and Non-Fiction) and drummer Adam Marko (Special Providence) with lead guitar contributions from Ron Jarzombek, Michael J. Romeo, Christian Münzner and Steve Smyth. The late Dave Lescinsky has provided death metal vocals throughout the songs, the album is dedicated to his memory.

The album contains eight songs that drew inspiration from the works of Chuck Schuldiner (Death, Control Denied), Nevermore, Iced Earth and Morbid Angel, they take you to a journey of intricate riffs and shredding guitar solos with powerful vocal melodies and thought provoking lyrics by Alan Tecchio.

The album is released online through all major streaming platforms as well as online stores.

Tracklisting:

“Glacial Extinction”

“Mechumanity”

“Counting On Me”

“Deadline”

“Eternal Spring Shrine”

“In Your Room”

“Maenad”

“The Blur”

Forever Is Not Nearly Long Enough by Mind's Mirrors

Written and performed by:

Alan Tecchio - vocals

Daniel Szabo - all guitars & keyboards, backing vocals in track 8

Pal Purnhauser - bass

Guest performances:

Dave Lescinsky - screams (track 2, 3, 6, 7, 8)

Adam Marko - drums

Ron Jarzombek - guitar solo (track 4)

Christian Münzner - guitar solo (track 1, 1st solo in track 2)

Michael J. Romeo - guitar solo (1st solo in track 8)

Steve Smyth - guitar solo (2nd solo in track 8)