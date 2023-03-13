MNRVA Release Video For "Not The One"

Doom metal band MNRVA have released a video for their song "Not The One". The track is taken from their album Hollow, which came out last year via Black Doomba Records. A vinyl version is set to be released on April 7th, 2023 with pre-orders starting on March 17th, 2023.

The band comments: "'Not The One' is a mid-tempo, sludgy track with a psychedelic intro, catchy vocal hooks, and in-the-pocket grooves. We filmed the video at filmmaker Chris Bickel's compound on a sweltering Saturday in June. Columbia, SC's city motto is 'famously hot' and we were all pretty much at our limit, even with constant hydration and industrial fans, which set the perfect scene for a song about burning it all down. The hottest part of the day was actually well after sunset, when the director had us improvise some around-the-bonfire scenes. The fire burned so intensely hot and fast that we had to act quickly. Kevin is a natural at spontaneous invention, and dark mystery."

MNRVA venture further into the descending darkness with their debut full-length, Hollow. Conjuring gloomy atmospheres with funereal doom and fuzz tones, the heavy trio are unafraid to unveil what’s lurking in the shadows.

Forming in 2018, MNRVA made their debut with the EP Black Sky, giving fans a tantalising taste of their unconventional sludge fuelled doom sound. Hollow builds further on their exploration of heavy music with groove-laden riffs, mid-slow tempo tracks and vocals which range between soaring melodies and those of guttural demons .

“Not The One” introduces the new album with ludicrously overdriven instruments, impactful percussion and vocals that appear to be reaching out of the abyss. The title track falls further into the gloom evoking an intense dark mood. Melodic motifs and riffs punctuate the black with an experimental twist, adding something extra to the sound without breaking the nightmarish illusion. “The Way” concludes the album with the wrath of the void, fusing the sinister and sombre.

Hollow is a melting pot of sludge drawing upon the guitar grind of Melvins, the vocal interplay of Mastodon, and the post-doom heaviness of Wisconsin’s Bereft. Embracing their influences while cultivating their own distinctive edge, MNRVA manipulate these dynamic musical elements to manifest an enticing atmosphere.

Tracklisting:

"Not The One"

"With Fire"

"Third Eye"

"Hollow"

"Befall"

"Black Sky"

"No Solution"

"The Way"

Lineup:

Byron Hawk - guitar, vocals

Kevin Jennings - bass, vocals

Gina Ercolini - drums