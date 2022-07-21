MONSTER MAGNET To Reissue Classic Albums Monolithic Baby! And 4-Way Diablo On Limited Edition Vinyl

Psychedelic rock icons, Monster Magnet, are pleased to announce the reissue of two seminal albums in their vast discography on limited edition vinyl - 2004’s Monolithic Baby! and 2007’s 4-Way Diablo - both of which have been out of print and unavailable digitally for years. Pre-orders for both the digital and vinyl editions of both albums are available now, set for release on September 16.

Monster Magnet mastermind Dave Wyndorf says about the reissues: "It's great to see these two albums back in circulation again. The Monster Magnet universe isn't complete without them! Monolithic Baby! is a big, glitzy (and purposefully cynical, but aren't they all?) rock and roll record, and listening to it now reminds me of that time – the beginning of the 21st century. Even then I knew things were gonna get weird! 4-Way Diablo is a collection of songs I wrote between tours in the early 2000s but couldn't find a place for. They piled up fast, and pretty soon, there was an album. It turns out there's some of my favorite Magnet songs there!"

Pre-order your Monster Magnet reissues here.

2004 saw the release of Monster Magnet’s sixth studio album Monolithic Baby!, the follow-up to 2000’s God Says No, which cemented the Red Bank, NJ rockers in the world of space rock and roll. This 14-track journey of masterful hard rock features 11 ripping originals and three cover songs recorded in true classic Magnet style, including covers of The Velvet Underground, David Gilmour and Robert Calvert.

Monolithic Baby! is being reissued on orange vinyl with white and black splatter, as well as in a limited glow in the dark vinyl variant.

Monolithic Baby! tracklisting:

"Slut Machine"

"Supercruel"

"On The Verge"

"Unbroken (Hotel Baby)"

"Radiation Day"

"Monolithic"

"The Right Stuff"

"There's No Way Out Of Here"

"Master Of Light"

"Too Bad"

"Ultimate Everything"

"CNN War Theme"

Recorded in four different studios (Sound City Studios, American Studios, The Sunset Lodge and Hydeaway Studios) throughout 2006-2007, 4-Way Diablo is the seventh offering from legendary riff masters Monster Magnet. Featuring rippers such as “Wall Of Fire,” “You’re Alive,” and a cover of an obscure Rolling Stones song “2000 Lightyears From Home,” 4-Way Diablo is a true gem in the Monster Magnet catalog.

4-Way Diablo is being reissued on white vinyl with gold and black splatter, as well in a limited, special glow in the dark vinyl variant.

4-Way Diablo tracklisting:

"4-Way Diablo"

"Wall Of Fire"

"Blow Your Mind"

"Cyclone"

"2000 Light Years From Home"

"No Vacation"

"Thanks I'm Calling You"

"Solid Gold"

"Freeze And Pixillate"

"A Thousand Stars"

"Slap In the Face"

"Little Bag Of Gloom"

Considered one of the most creative, diverse, and hard-rocking of contemporary American bands, Monster Magnet is credited with pioneering “stoner rock”. They’re noted for the uniqueness of their sound, their authenticity as a band, their ability to grow musically, and the intelligence and wit of their songs – fusing garage rock, progressive rock, heavy metal, punk and psychedelia. In addition to musical influences, the band has always been inspired by comic book, science fiction, horror movies, and B-movies by filmmakers such as Roger Gorman and Russ Myer.

(Photo - Gonzales Photo/Per-Otto Oppi/Alamy Live News)