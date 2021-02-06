Montreal's INTONATE Stream "Yearn" From Severed Within, Due In April

Doing the storied Montreal death metal scene proud, Canadian bruisers Intonate have signed to Willowtip Records for the release of their sophomore album, Severed Within, on April 16th. The first single, "Yearn", has just been issued:

Severed Within will be available on CD, vinyl, and digital formats. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

The album contains five compositionally magnificent tracks that produce a 40-minute death metal firestorm. Severed Within presents Intonate's personal catharsis and reflections on life's dual offerings constantly struggled with. Musically, the band delivers a more uncompromisingly aggressive and honest sound, while keeping true to its roots.

Tracklisting:

"Sever"

"Within"

"Yearn"

"Wander"

"Prolong"

For further details, visit Intonate on Facebook.