Montreal's SHADES OF DESPAIR Release Damnation Suite EP

Shades Of Despair, a promising name on Montreal's music scene, has unveiled their first EP, Damnation Suite. The debut EP showcases the band's commitment to delivering their distinctive sound within the realm of death metal.

Damnation Suite is a three-track EP that delves into the complex and darker facets of human emotions, offering a musical exploration of intense experiences and emotions. Shades Of Despair's music is an unfiltered expression of the struggles and complexities within life, set against a backdrop of powerful instrumentals and evocative lyrics.

Lead vocalist, Andrew Couture, describes Damnation Suite as a raw reflection of the human experience. "We've put a lot of heart and soul into this project, and we hope it resonates with our listeners on a profound level," Andrew shared.

The EP is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. Stream/download the new EP here.