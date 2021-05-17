MOONSPELL Frontman FERNANDO RIBEIRO To Release First Novel This Week; Preview In Portuguese Available

Portuguese metal veterans Moonspell have checked in with the following update:

"Curious about Fernando Ribeiro's first novel Bairro Sem Saída (translated: Neighborhood Without Exit)? NiT shared a pre-publication online, the first chapters of Rogério Paulo's story (the protagonist) and his adventures in his neighborhood.

The book arrives at the bookstores on May 18th with the Suma de Letras Portugal Chancellor, Penguin Livros. You can also order (first autographed copies) here and here."

Check out the NiT preview (in Portuguese) here.

Moonspell, who recently released their13th studio album Hermitage via Napalm Records, have released a vocal singthrough video for the song "Apophthegmata". Watch below:

Moonspell will join Paradise Lost on their 2022 UK tour. While the world is waiting to see the return of live shows, there is no better way to celebrate a 30th band anniversary as Moonspell will when back on the road next year. Following both of their latest releases, Paradise Lost’s magnum opus Obsidian in May 2020 and Moonspell’s exceptional epos Hermitage, the world will finally see this high class band package bring their masterpieces live on stage in February 2022.

Tour dates:

February

5 - Leeds, England - The Warehouse (Obsidian Album Show)

6 - Colchester, England - Arts Centre

7 - Norwich, England - Waterfront

8 - Brighton, England - Concorde 2

9 - Stoke, England - Sugarmill

11 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage *

12 - Newcastle, England - Riverside *

13 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steel Mill *

14 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms *

16 - Manchester, England - Club Academy *

17 - Bristol, England - SWX *

18 - London, England - Electric Ballroom *

* with Moonspell