MORK Issues "Holmgang” Video; Syv Album Out Now

The new album from Norwegian black metal monsters Mork is out today on Peaceville. The album, titled Syv, was written, performed and recorded entirely by Mork mastermind Thomas Eriksen.

Alongside the release of the album today, Mork have shared an animated video by Matt Vickerstaff that hearkens back to the brutality of days gone by. About the video, Eriksen said “How to settle an argument or a feud in the old days, fight til death. Two men on a small isle. The boat will only carry one man back. A historical theme wrapped in a simple and yet traditional sounding soundscape. Holmgang!”

Following on from Thomas Eriksen’s self-titled Udåd project debut earlier this year; a dark release which explored the more underground & murkier-sounding waters of primitive black metal from a by-gone era, Syv emerges as the new pinnacle of Mork’s and Eriksen’s ever-evolving journey, as well as a creative expansion both sonically & compositionally over all prior works.

Syv also undoubtedly represents Mork’s most expressive and diverse works to date, with exquisite melodies interspersed with brutal and even occasionally progressive riffs amid an ever-present air of melancholy. This forms a perfect backdrop for Eriksen’s thematic dive through the contemplations of looming mortality, and digressions through the depths and contrasts of human existence; from the blackness of despair, to the pride & strength in overcoming, as well as absorbing additional inspiration from tales of old.

“We have reached the seventh chapter of the Mork saga. As I have stated earlier, it has been important for me to let the music evolve over the span of albums. It has really been a rewarding couple of years writing and recording Syv. When listening back the finished product I felt a great satisfaction. Brutal riffs meeting melancholy and melodic passages with a slight progressive approach. Lyrically scraping the bottom of human existence and frailty as well as touching an immense pride and strength. This is probably my most varied album to date. Which in my mind makes a perfect outcome and addition to the Mork catalogue.” – Thomas Eriksen

Syv was performed, recorded & mixed by Eriksen himself, with engineering assisted by Freddy Holm (who also contributes with strings and synths). Mastering work on the album was carried out by studio mastering guru Maor Appelbaum (Sepultura) in collaboration with Jack Control at Enormous Door (Darkthrone).

Syv is available on black vinyl gatefold LP, cream white vinyl gatefold LP, jewel case CD with 12-page booklet and digitally. Order at this location.

Tracklisting:

“I Tåkens Virvel”

“Holmgang”

“Heksebål”

“Utbrent”

“Med Døden Til Følge”

“Ondt Blod”

“Tidens Tann”

“Til Syvende Og Sist”

“Omme”

"Holmgang" lyric video:

“Utbrent” video:

(Photo: Daniel Pedersen)