MORTIIS To Release New Book, Z.A.S.T.: Zine Anthology 1990-1992, In October; Features GRAVE, CARCASS, UNLEASHED, BOLT THROWER, CANNIBAL CORPSE And More

Mortiis will release the new book, Zombie Anal Sex Terror: Zine Anthology 1990-1992, in October via Cult Never Dies.

The fifth book in the Underground Archives series is the official reprint of both issues of Z.A.S.T. – standing for the delicate title of Zombie Anal Sex Terror - which was created by Mortiis between 1990 and 1992. Created at a time when the international underground metal scene was fast-expanding, and the medium of the metal fanzine was becoming increasingly important in spreading the word of the more extreme end of the genre, Z.A.S.T. boasted the chaotic hand-drawn / cut-and-paste aesthetic and irreverent editorial voice that epitomized the era.

Collecting both issues this book acts as a snapshot of that brief period when black metal was just beginning to emerge from Scandinavia and death metal still dominated the listening habits of most underground metal devotees. In these pages bands such as Carcass, Nocturnus, Mortician, Grave and Bolt Thrower sit comfortably alongside the likes of Beherit, Varathron, Necromantia, Samael and Abruptum – not to mention doomier bands like Disembowelment, Paradise Lost and Cathedral, and even grind legends Agathocles.

Also included are reviews and articles, unpublished images and a new interview with Mortiis himself, to give context to these early works.

Features: Grave, Blood, Samael, Carcass, Beherit, Masacre, Abruptum, Mortician, Cathedral, Varathron, Sarcófago, Unleashed, Carbonized, Agothocles, Phlegathon, Old Funeral, Nocturnus, Thyabhorrent, Bolt Thrower, Shub Niggurath, Cannibal Corpse, Disembowelment, Necromantia, Sadistik Exekution, Paradise Lost, Necrophiliac, Pungent Stench, Cemetary, Necrofist and many more.