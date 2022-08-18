MORTUOUS - New Album, Upon Desolation, Due In September; “Graveyard Rain” Single Streaming Now

San Jose death metallers Mortuous will release their second full-length, Upon Desolation, September 16th via Carbonized in The United States and Extremely Rotten Productions in Europe.

Four years after their debut, Through Wilderness, Mortuous returns with eight new tracks of sheer, twisting brutality. Upon Desolation was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Greg Wilkinson at Earhammer Studios in Oakland, California in December 2021. The offering features violin performances on “Nothing” and “Defiled By Fire” by Andrea Morgan (Exulansis) and album artwork by Marald Van Haasteren (Necrot, After The Bombs, Baroness).

The record’s first single, “Graveyard Rain,” is currently streaming now on all platforms. Comments the band, “‘Graveyard Rain’ brings forth a dark and doomy atmosphere that intertwines to take you on a journey to your grave!”

Upon Desolation will be released on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats. Find pre-orders at the Carbonized webshop and Bandcamp. Extremely Rotten will have all formats available for sale on release date. An exclusive Ultra-Clear Splatter vinyl variant of the record is available through Tankcrimes.

Tracklisting:

"Carve"

"Nothing"

"Metamorphosis"

"Days Of Grey"

"Defiled By Fire"

"Burning Still..."

"Ash And Dismay"

"Graveyard Rain"

Coinciding with the release of Upon Desolation, Mortuous will join Full Of Hell and Blood Incantation for a US tour. The tour begins on September 13th in Denver, Colorado and runs through October 7th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Additional support will be provided by Vermin Womb and God Is War. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

September

13 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

15 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

16 - Portland, OR - Dante's

17 - Seattle, WA - Substation

20 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

21 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Constellation Room

23 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

24 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

26 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

28 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

29 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

30 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

October

1 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends

2 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

3 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk

4 - New Haven, CT - State House

5 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East

6 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

(Photo by Chris Johnston)