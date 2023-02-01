MÖTLEY CRÜE Launch Official Game Inspired By Girls, Girls, Girls

Infamous LA rock band, Mötley Crüe, is the latest act to release their own branded video slot - following other newly released online slots Dio - Killing The Dragon and KISS - Reels Of Rock.

“Join Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Mick Mars and Vince Neil as they take you on the night of your life.”

The game is mainly inspired by the band’s fourth studio album Girls, Girls, Girls from 1987, and features video sequences from the title track’s music video. But you can also blast out songs from other albums like Live Wire and Shout At The Devil with the built-in music player when playing the game. The start of the game takes place outside the strip club Seventh Veil on Sunset Strip and moves indoors when triggering the bonus game. With Big Wins, Tommy Lee performs his trademark roller coaster stunt! Ultra Big Wins will see him reach the top of the truss.

The Mötley Crüe slot can be found on houseofspades.com as a part of an extensive catalog of branded rock and metal games, including KISS, Dio, Alice Cooper, ZZ Top, Ozzy Osbourne, Lordi, Guns N’ Roses, Motörhead, Def Leppard, Sabaton, Testament, Saxon, Annihilator, Helloween, Demon, Candlemass, Hammerfall, and more. All games are available to play for free (demo play).

