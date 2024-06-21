MR. BIG Drummer NICK D'VIRGILIO Launches "So...You Want To Be A Musician?" Podcast

Mr. Big drummer Nick D'Virgilio has shared a new video along with the following message:

"Greetings everyone!

I am very excited to bring you this podcast. Episode number 1 is me...NDV. The reason for this is to set up what the podcast is all about. It will also give you an idea of what kinds of questions and topics I will be bringing up with the artists that join me, and give you my take on those topics.

I have been blessed to have had a long career in the music business and I have gone through a lot to get to where I am today. Navigating personal relationships, family dynamics, business, my own doubts and misgivings, and so much more. It can be a wild ride playing music for a living. The actual music is only one part of the whole picture.

In this first episode I talk about how my career has put my marriage to the test. I give tips and advice on how to deal with the uglier side of the music business. I talk about the only time I've even been fired from a gig and more.

If you are thinking of making music your life's work, or if you just like to hear about what it is like on the inside, then I hope you will join me for this first episode and then every other Tuesday. Every artist has their own story, attitudes, and desires. It is fascinating to hear."

Nick D'Virgilio will miss most of the upcoming European / UK leg of the band's The BIG Finish! Tour due to commitments with his other band, Big Big Train. D'Virgilio will be temporarily replaced by Edu Cominato, a drummer from São Paulo, Brazil who has previously played with Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan and singer Eric Martin, as well as Jeff Scott Soto and Geoff Tate, amongst others.

This past Friday, June 14th, Mr. Big released the following statement via social media: "As we prepare to hit the road for another EU / UK leg of our The BIG Finish! Tour, drummer Nick D'Virgilio, due to commitments with his band Big Big Train, is unable to be with us the first part of the run. He will rejoin us for the final week — August 13th onward. In Nick's absence, we are excited to announce that Brazilian drummer, Edu Cominato, will fill in and rock with us July 13 - August 13!"

Confirmed dates for the European / UK leg of Mr. Big's The BIG Finish! Tour are as listed:

Mr. Big have announced the July 12th release of their tenth studio album, appropriately titled Ten. They have shared the official video for their new single, "Good Luck Trying", which can be viewed below.

You can pre-order the album in various configurations here.

The tenth studio album from Mr. Big (Eric Martin - Vocals, Billy Sheehan - Bass, Paul Gilbert - Guitar and Nick D’Virgilio - Drums) features 11 new original tracks written by Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert, Andre Pessis and Tony Fanucci. This album is produced by Jay Ruston and Mr. Big.

The Limited Edition 180g Color Vinyl LP comes with an A2 band poster, available in only 1,000 pieces.

Tracklisting:

"Good Luck Trying"

"I Am You"

"Right Outta Here"

"Sunday Morning Kinda Girl"

"Who We Are"

"As Good As It Gets"

"What Were You Thinking"

"Courageous"

"Up On You"

"The Frame"

"See No Okapi" (Instrumental - Japan Bonus Track)

