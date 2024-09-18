MR. BIG Guitarist PAUL GILBERT On The BIG Finish Farewell Tour - "To Me, This Is Like A Victory Lap" (Video)

Mr. Big is closing out their 35-year career in a big way by releasing two sonically powerful albums to serve as a farewell and victory lap. In July, they released their 10th studio album, simply entitled Ten, and their last-ever live album and DVD release, The BIG Finish Live, which came out September 6th via the Evolution Music Group.

Speaking with My Global Mind, Gilbert recounted the equipment challenges the band faced during their overseas tour leading up to their stellar performance and recording at Budokan for The BIG Finish Live. He also discussed the theft of his four prized guitars while on tour, and his thoughts on whether he will ever get them back. Gilbert reflected on the invaluable lessons he's learned from his 35-year tenure with Mr. Big and its profound impact on the band's songwriting and his personal artistic growth.

Gilbert on Mr. Big's farewell tour:

"To me, this is like a victory lap. The fact that we can get together do it full power onemore time, that's the way to do it. We got Nick D'Virgilio on drums (replacing the late Pat Torpey), and Nick has just been great as a drummer, as a harmony singer - a big part of Pat's contribution - and just his energy as a person has really lifted everybody up."

Mr. Big - Eric Martin (lead vocals), Paul Gilbert (guitar, vocals), Billy Sheehan (bass, vocals), Nick D’Virgilio (drums, vocals) - is closing out their 35-year career in a BIG way… with not one, but two album releases.

First up is their 10th studio album, Ten, which was released July 12. Their last-ever live album release will be The BIG Finish Live, which is due out September 6 via the Evolution Music Group. Pre-orders are available now here.

The BIG Finish Live is a brand-new live album and concert film of Mr. Big’s “The BIG Finish” farewell tour, where the band played their million-selling Lean Into It album in its entirety, plus additional Mr. Big classics. Filmed in 4K at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on July 26, 2023, this historic performance will be available in many different multiple high-quality formats: 180g Black Vinyl (3 LP), Hybrid Stereo Multi-Channel SACDs (2), MQA-CDs (2), MQA-CDs + Blu-Ray (2), 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (featuring behind the scenes and interview footage), and cassette (2). All of these formats will come with a booklet/insert that includes previously unreleased photos from their Budokan performance, as well as a sticker or postcard gift for fans.

Earlier this year, Mr. Big put on their signature top hats and old shoes for the launch of their last worldwide tour, aptly titled “The BIG Finish.” The first leg kicked off July 20, 2023 in Nagoya, Japan, which took them throughout Southeast Asia where the band performed for hundreds of thousands of loyal fans at 11 sold-out shows. Mr. Big then brought “The BIG Finish” to South America, an initial run of European shows, and two separate east coast/west coast tours of the U.S., with their last-ever stateside concert happening June 6 in Billy Sheehan’s hometown of Buffalo, NY. Mr. Big’s remaining shows will start July 13 in Bulgaria and will roll through August 23 in Romania.

One particular aspect of this final run that Mr. Big have been most excited about is the decision to perform the entirety of their breakthrough Platinum-selling 1991 album Lean Into It from start to finish as a featured highlight of the live setlist, along with other Mr. Big classics.

Joining Mr. Big on drums for this special final world tour has been longtime friend of the band Nick D’Virgilio (Spock’s Beard, Big Big Train), stepping in for founding drummer/vocalist Pat Torpey, who sadly passed away in 2018 following his heroic battle with Parkinson’s disease.

After 35 years of bringing the Mr. Big sound across the world and back, it’s time to come together for one final, extended curtain call with a live album to live on for the ages.

The BIG Finish Live tracklisting:

"Addicted To That Rush"

"Take Cover"

"Undertow"

"Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song)"

"Alive And Kickin'"

"Green-Tinted Sixties Mind"

"CDFF- Lucky This Time"

"Voodoo Kiss"

"Never Say Never"

"Just Take My Heart"

"My Kinda Woman"

"A Little Too Loose"

"Road To Ruin"

"To Be With You"

"Big Love"

"The Chain"

"Promise Her The Moon"

"Where Do I Fit In"

"Wild World"

Paul Gilbert Guitar Solo

"Colorado Bulldog"

Billy Sheehan Bass Solo

"Shy Boy"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Good Lovin'"

"Baba O'Riley"

(Photo - Joel Barrios | Photography That Rocks)