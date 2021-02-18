MSG - Immortal Archives, Part 6; Video

MSG's new album, Immortal, is out now via Nuclear Blast. Order the album here.

Today, MSG reveals their sixth album episode which features Michael Schenker talking about his first-ever composition, "In Search Of The Peace Of Mind", which he re-recorded for Immortal.

"'In Search Of The Peace Of Mind' had to be my 50th-anniversary celebration song. It means so much to me because it was my very first musical composition I wrote at the age of 15. And it was also the first song I had ever put on a record, also at the age of 15. In addition, this song from the original Lonesome Crow Scorpion’s album, the very first album the Scorpions had ever recorded, has a solo on it that that was so perfect I would never change a note in 1000 years. I have no idea where it came from, alongside the other solos on Lonesome Crow, where you can hear that I am an amateur, young, and developing as a kid. But this lead break came from somewhere else. I have no idea how it happened. I wanted to re-record this song for 'Immortal,' making it an epic and put an additional long solo at the end of the song, which turned out so amazing. The sound describes my 50-year journey expressed on lead guitar. Again it ended up so amazing, like an inner conversation throughout my life - questions and answers; making choices expressed on lead guitar. With Gary Barden, Ronnie Romero, Robin McAuley, and Doogie White making a contribution to my 50th anniversary, it turned out complete. Not to forget the amazing contribution of Simon Phillips on drums, Barry Sparks on bass, as well as Steve Mann on keyboards. Fantastic."

Immortal album details below...

Tracklisting:

"Drilled To Kill" (feat Ralf Scheepers)

"Don’t Die On Me Now" (feat Joe Lynn Turner)

"Knight Of The Dead" (feat Ronnie Romero)

"After The Rain" (feat Michael Voss)

"Devil’s Daughter" (feat Ralf Scheepers)

"Sail The Darkness" (Feat Ronnie Romero)

"The Queen Of Thorns And Roses" (feat Michael Voss)

"Come On Over" (feat Ronnie Romero)

"Sangria Morte" (feat Joe Lynn Turner)

"In Search Of The Peace Of Mind" (feat Ronnie Romero, Gary Barden, Doogie White, Robin McAuley)

