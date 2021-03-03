Musicians That Rock Up to Casinos During Their Downtime

Nationwide and world tours can be a real grind for musicians and bands. When the touring is over, most like to let their hair down and indulge in their respective passions and hobbies until the next big gig. For some rockers, casino gaming has long been a favourite pastime of those that like to sit at the felt of a card table rather than stand on stage in front of stadium crowds.

If you wondered what some of your favourite rock stars get up to during their downtime, let’s take a look at some of the most famous musicians who have a penchant for gaming in casinos when they aren’t wowing crowds.

Scott Ian (Anthrax)

Scott Ian is the final founding member of Anthrax. The guitarist and vocalist last released an album with Anthrax back in 2016 titled ‘For All Kings’. It was well-received in most quarters, reaching number nine in the Billboard 200 charts in the US and as high as number four in the Official Finnish Charts, with metal still huge in Scandinavia. The band recently published a video on Instagram.com of the group recording demos for a potential album that could be out in “2021’ish”. With an average of five-to-eight years of downtime between recent Anthrax albums, Ian has had plenty of opportunity to pursue his casino gaming ambitions.

He is something of a shark at the poker tables, all things considered. Ian entered the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event in 2009, finishing in the money in 637th place, winning $21,365 in the process. He confirmed years later that he spent a solid four to five years playing poker professionally in between the ‘We’ve Come for You All’ and ‘Worship Music’ albums. Poker is a card game that’s transcended cultures in all four corners of the globe, particularly since the online ‘poker boom’ of the mid-2000s. According to asiabet.org, even some states in India are now legalising Texas Hold’em, alongside other classic card games like rummy. There are plenty of online poker rooms that will accept players from far and wide too, including emerging markets like India.

Lemmy Kilmister (Motörhead)

The iconic vocalist and bassist of Motörhead, Lemmy, was a notorious gambler too. In fact, he co-wrote Motörhead’s iconic ‘Ace of Spades’ track based on his love of casinos, with plenty of inferences to betting in the lyrics. He was well known for his love of playing slot machines. In fact, some suggest that Lemmy had his all-time favourite slot machine brought to him when he was on his death bed back in 2015.

Nelly

Rappers and RnB acts aren’t immune from partaking in a spot of casino gaming either it seems. Iconic 90s singer and two-time Grammy Award winner Nelly is also a poker buff like Scott Ian. In fact, Nelly has also entered the WSOP Main Event before, in 2007, around the time of the poker boom. He has also been known to take part in the European Poker Tour (EPT) and the Caribbean Adventure series.

Steve Albini

59-year-old Californian Steve Albini has been playing and producing music for many years. He owns his own recording studio in Chicago and has performed for bands including Big Black, Rapeman and Flour, as well as Shellac. He’s also produced for iconic bands like Nirvana. Albini’s love of casino card games dates back to playing with his grandmother in his younger years. He has since taken part in multiple Texas Hold’em and Seven Card Stud poker tournaments. He’s also a proud winner of a WSOP event, topping a field of 310 entrants which included former WSOP bracelet winners Chris Ferguson and Jeff Lisandro.

Frank Sinatra

It’s impossible not to mention the iconic crooner Frank Sinatra when it comes to performers that love(d) to gamble. ‘Ol’ Blue Eyes’ was at the heart of Las Vegas’ rise to fame and fortune. In fact, Sinatra, along with Elvis Presley, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Junior all helped forge a link between Sin City’s entertainment and casino industries that thrive today. He was the brains behind the launch of the off-Strip Cal-Neva Lodge which enticed many visitors to head away from the bright lights of Las Vegas Boulevard to sample new tables.

With deep pockets and plenty of free time on their hands, it’s little surprise that our favourite performers look to casinos for their next big thrill away from the stage.