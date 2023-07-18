NAGLFAR Streaming “The Brimstone Gate”, “As The Twilight Gave Birth To The Night” Visualizers From Vittra, Diabolical Reissues

July 18, 2023, an hour ago

news black death rarities naglfar

NAGLFAR Streaming “The Brimstone Gate”, “As The Twilight Gave Birth To The Night” Visualizers From Vittra, Diabolical Reissues

Century Media recently reissued Naglfar’s first two albums Vittra (1995) and Diabolical (1998) on CD, LP, and digital. The albums were remastered by Dan Swanö (Unisound AB) with artwork revamped by Ogino Design. Vittra and Diabolical are two albums of classic Swedish black metal. 

Check out two new visualizers for “The Brimstone Gate” from Vittra and “As The Twilight Gave Birth To The Night” from Diabolical below. 

Order Vittra here and Diabolical at this location.



Featured Audio

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

Latest Reviews