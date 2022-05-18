NEKROGOBLIKON Premier "Bones" Music Video

The self-proclaimed "Best Goblin Metal on the Planet", known as Nekrogoblikon, have have shared the new video for "Bones." Watch the spectacle of bowling balls, beers, and blood, below..

The track appears on the band's new album, The Fundamental Slimes And Humours, out on April 1. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Right Now"

"Golden Future"

"Yin"

"Supernovas (Exploding In Space)"

"Bones"

"Going To Die"

"A Lesson In Hate"

"This Is It"

"Fancy Wind"

"Carousels"

"No Such Thing As A Key"

"Bones" video:

"This Is It" video:

"Right Now" video:

Los Angeles, California's Nekrogoblikon are melodic hard rock pranksters who deploy gnarly death metal earworms filled with crafty hooks, claw-pumping choruses, lightning-fast riffs, and over the top, EDM-style keyboard flourishes. With their ostentatious goblin hypeman John Goblikon, the band takes cues from hyperbolic horror-metal enthusiasts like Gwar, Finntroll, and Dethklok, while maintaining an affable, self-referential sense of humor.