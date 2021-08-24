NEKROMANT To Release Temple Of Haal In December; New Track Streaming

Swedish heavy metal power trio Nekromant will release their fourth full-length, Temple Of Haal, via their new label home of Despotz Records this Winter.

Hailing from the city of Vänersborg and formerly known as Serpent, Nekromant is renowned for delivering an authentic and effortlessly brilliant old-school metal assault. Standing on the shoulders of metal giants such as Black Sabbath and Pentagram, the band is well versed in the art of crushing riffs and powerful melodies, boasting a sound that echoes the might of the past with an eye cast toward the future. From a punishing percussive battery through to the Iommi-esque guitars, Nekromant understands that the riff is king, as demonstrated throughout their superb new long player.

Temple Of Haal is packed with ambitious metal gems such as the epic “Behind The Veil Of Eyes” and the doom-laden “Olórin's Song.” In advance of the record’s release, the band is pleased to unveil first single, “The Woods,” revealing of the track, “This is a classic, unapologetic heavy metal tune. We’re not content with living this modern lifestyle, detached from what really matters. ‘The Woods’ is therefore an aggressive expression of Scandinavian grumpiness.”

Temple Of Haal will be released on CD, LP, and digitally December 3. Preorders available here.

Tracklisting:

“Sileni”

“The Woods”

“Olórin's Song”

“Nekrolith”

“Vaenier Dreams”

“King Serpent”

“Häckle Klint”

“Temple Of Haal”

“Behind The Veil Of Eyes”

“The Woods”:

(Photo by: Robert Hellstorm)