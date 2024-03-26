NESTOR Announce Sophomore Album, Teenage Rebel; "Victorious" Cinematic Video Released

Get ready to embark on a journey through time as rising 80s rock purveyors, Nestor, announce their electrifying new album, Teenage Rebel, out via Napalm Records on May 31.

Hailing from the vibrant music scene in Sweden, Nestor takes you straight back to the golden age of rock music, wearing influences ranging from Bon Jovi and Aerosmith to Journey and Foreigner on their denim sleeves.

Nestor turns back time and reigns supreme as one of the hottest newcomers of modern rock music, with millions of streams on Spotify and hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube to boot. They’ve shared stages with the almighty Alice Cooper, greats like Def Leppard or Europe and were even supporting the legendary KISS in Stockholm on their 2022 stadium tour.

Now, Nestor return in full force with their newest single "Victorious" - an anthemic masterpiece combining powerful vocals with dynamic instrumentals, promising to creep into the listener’s head and lead as a fan favorite at their energetic live shows. The track is accompanied by one of the band’s trademark high quality official videos, which occurs as a cinematic short film of incredible production value – so crank up the volume to pure nostalgia levels!

Nestor about "Victorious": "’Victorious’ is about following your heart and refuse to give up! This device has been a guideline since we started back in the late 80’s and it feels great to sum it up in a song like ‘Victorious’."

Watch the music video for "Victorious" below.

Having formed in 1989 only to fall into hibernation over three long decades, Nestor emerged stronger than ever in 2021 with their debut album, Kids in a ghost town, marking the band's triumphant return to the spotlight and captivating fans with their timeless sound and unmatched energy.

The new album, Teenage Rebel, sets off with a captivating intro-monologue spoken by Danish voice actress Freya Miller, creating a retro, rebellious atmosphere that sets the mood for the album and prepares the stage for the opening track "We Come Alive" - a true blast of an opener. Rhythmic guitars create an exciting backdrop for the gripping vocals of frontman Tobias Gustavsson, leading towards an incredible guitar solo by guitar hero Jonny Wemmenstedt. The album's title track, "Teenage Rebel", convinces with tight riffing and an anthem-like chorus honoring the tradition of 80s hard rock. "21" is a wild ride celebrating the ease of youth.

Nestor also prove their ability to shift from big stadium anthems to their emotional side on tracks like "Caroline", convincing with catchy melody and passionate vocals, while Wemmenstedt demonstrates his insane skills once again as he tops the song with another stunning solo. Touching ballads like "Last To Know", "Daughter" and "The One That Got Away" present an even more vulnerable facet, reaching straight for the listener’s heart with yearning lyrics, while tracks like "Addicted To Your Love" and "Unchain My Heart" celebrate love, youth and the joy of being naïve.

Nestor on their new album: "The album Teenage Rebel takes place in the glory days when we were young, confident and the future was filled with endless possibilities but also how we reflect on these days today. In many ways it’s the sequel to Kids in a ghost town and we can’t wait for you to hear it."

Pre-order your copy of Teenage Rebel here.

Teenage Rebel tracklisting:

"The Law Of Jante" (featuring Freya Miller)

"We Come Alive"

"Teenage Rebel"

"Last To Know"

"Victorious"

"Caroline"

"The One That Got Away"

"Addicted To Your Love"

"21"

"Unchain My Heart"

"Daughter"

"Victorious" video:

Nestor are:

Jonny Wemmenstedt - guitar

Mattias Carlsson - drums

Tobias Gustavsson - vocals

Marcus Åblad - bass

Martin Frejinger - keyboards

(Photo - Henrik Mill)