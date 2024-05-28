NESTOR Release "Teenage Rebel" Single And Lyric Video

Swedish rock ambassadors, Nestor, have unleashed a new lyric video for their latest anthem, "Teenage Rebel". This high-energy track captures the rebellious spirit of youth and is just a taste of what's to come from their upcoming album, Teenage Rebel, to be released this Friday, May 31 via Napalm Records.

With their unique and authentic sound, Nestor are reigniting the nostalgia of the 80s by gathering millions of streams on Spotify and hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. Not only wearing inspiration from bands like Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Journey and Foreigner on their distressed denim sleeves, they furthermore embody the essence of the era. But Nestor are not only a band convincing on vinyl – they also amaze with their live performances, proven while sharing stages with legends like Alice Cooper, Def Leppard and Europe, and even while supporting the iconic KISS during their 2022 stadium tour in Stockholm.

Nestor comment on their newest single: “The song and the video ‘Teenage Rebel’ is a tribute to the late 80’s and to our hometown of Falköping where we grew up. The is song about expressions like ‘Radical’ and ‘Totally Tubular’ and E.T trying to call home but also about the importance of living for today.”

Watch the official lyric video:

Having formed in 1989 only to fall into hibernation over three long decades, Nestor emerged stronger than ever in 2021 with their debut album, Kids in a ghost town, marking the band's triumphant return to the spotlight and captivating fans with their timeless sound and unmatched energy.

The new album, Teenage Rebel, sets off with a captivating intro-monologue spoken by Danish voice actress Freya Miller, creating a retro, rebellious atmosphere that sets the mood for the album and prepares the stage for the opening track "We Come Alive" - a true blast of an opener. Rhythmic guitars create an exciting backdrop for the gripping vocals of frontman Tobias Gustavsson, leading towards an incredible guitar solo by guitar hero Jonny Wemmenstedt. The album's title track, "Teenage Rebel", convinces with tight riffing and an anthem-like chorus honoring the tradition of 80s hard rock. "21" is a wild ride celebrating the ease of youth.

Nestor also prove their ability to shift from big stadium anthems to their emotional side on tracks like "Caroline", convincing with catchy melody and passionate vocals, while Wemmenstedt demonstrates his insane skills once again as he tops the song with another stunning solo. Touching ballads like "Last To Know", "Daughter" and "The One That Got Away" present an even more vulnerable facet, reaching straight for the listener’s heart with yearning lyrics, while tracks like "Addicted To Your Love" and "Unchain My Heart" celebrate love, youth and the joy of being naïve.

Nestor on their new album: "The album Teenage Rebel takes place in the glory days when we were young, confident and the future was filled with endless possibilities but also how we reflect on these days today. In many ways it’s the sequel to Kids in a ghost town and we can’t wait for you to hear it."

Pre-order your copy of Teenage Rebel - out via Napalm Records on May 31 - here.

Teenage Rebel tracklisting:

"The Law Of Jante" (featuring Freya Miller)

"We Come Alive"

"Teenage Rebel"

"Last To Know"

"Victorious"

"Caroline"

"The One That Got Away"

"Addicted To Your Love"

"21"

"Unchain My Heart"

"Daughter"

"Caroline" video:

"Victorious" video:

Nestor are:

Jonny Wemmenstedt - guitar

Mattias Carlsson - drums

Tobias Gustavsson - vocals

Marcus Åblad - bass

Martin Frejinger - keyboards

(Photo - Henrik Mill)