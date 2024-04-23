New Zealand's DEVILSKIN Deliver Riveting Cover Of HEART Classic "Barracuda"

Prepare to be swept away by a tidal wave of raw power and adrenaline as multi-Platinum-selling New Zealand rock icons Devilskin unleash their latest musical masterpiece: a heart-pounding cover of Heart's timeless classic, "Barracuda". With their unmistakable blend of ferocious energy, Devilskin pays homage to the legendary rock anthem while injecting it with their own signature intensity and passion.

Originally released by Heart in 1977, on their third studio album Little Queen, "Barracuda" has long been hailed as one of the most iconic tracks in rock history. Known for its infectious guitar riff, soaring vocals, and unforgettable chorus, "Barracuda" continues to resonate with audiences of all ages. Devilskin's cover of "Barracuda" pays homage to the original while infusing it with their own unique style, resulting in a rendition that is both timeless and fresh.

Lead vocalist Jennie Skulander's powerhouse vocals ascend over the epochal chugging riff, harmonics, and shimmering, layered guitars courtesy of Nail Vincent, and thunderous fusion of father and son rhythm section Paul (bass) and Nic Martin (drums), capturing the essence of the original while adding a modern edge that is distinctly Devilskin. From the opening notes to the explosive climax, Devilskin's cover of "Barracuda" is a masterclass in rock reinvention, showcasing the band's undisputable passion for their craft.

“This is one of those songs that so many people have tucked away in their favourites and for good reason too – the song is a masterpiece! We hadn’t played it live for a few years, but we all still felt a sweet connection with it. So we thought we’d have some fun, and record it as a bonus for our faithful, and of course, to honour our musical heroes. Releasing ‘Barracuda’ for us, is like a gift back to our audience and the really amazing people we’ve had the good fortune to meet over the years. It’s a thank you, from the heart.” - Paul Martin

Devilskin's version of "Barracuda" will appear on their upcoming six-song EP, Surfacing, scheduled for worldwide release on May 3, 2024. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"The Whale Song"

"Holy Diver" (Dio Cover)

"Barracuda" (Heart Cover)

"Let Me Breathe"

"Insects"

"Unborn"

For further details, visit Devilskin on Facebook.