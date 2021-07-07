New Zealand’s MOJO ALICE Sign With RFL Records; Rerelease Of Debut Album Due Later This Year
July 7, 2021, 17 minutes ago
New Zealand rockers Mojo Alice have signed with RFL Records and the rerelease of their debut album, Liquid Sin, is due for release later this year (Amped / Alliance Distribution).
Mojo Alice, New Zealand’s masters of blues, power rock, deliver their new release Liquid Sin. The album is a taste of what Mojo Alice is all about; hard driving, in your face, pure rock ‘n' roll with spit and vinegar. A perfect combination of ‘70s style with the flamboyant, ‘80s showmanship, rocketed to the 21st century. Liquid Sin was mixed and mastered by Jeff Westlake (Hydrogyn) of Ridgeline Productions and brings a fresh, classic, hard rock mix to the table that will appeal to fans of classic AC/DC meets Led Zeppelin. It’s hot, it’s dirty and it’s pure Mojo.
Tracklisting:
“In My Head”
“Not That Into You”
“Master Of Lovin’”
“Liquid Sin”
“The Ace”
“Mr. J”
“Dirty Mary”
“Drop Dead”
“The Creature”
“The Creature” lyric video: