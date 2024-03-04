NIGHT RANGER Perform OZZY OSBOURNE Classic "Crazy Train" At Hunstville, AL Show; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Night Ranger performed at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville, AL on March 1st. During their set, they performed the Ozzy Osbourne classic, "Crazy Train". Fan-filmed video is available below.

Guitarist Brad Gillis was a member of Ozzy's band in 1982 on the Diary Of A madman tour. He appears on the Speak Of The Devil live album released that year.

In 1982, Night Ranger guitarist Brad Gillis replaced the late Randy Rhoads in Ozzy Osbourne's band, going on the Diaray Of A Madman tour and recording the Speak Of The Devil live album. Guesting on Episode 19 of the That Rocks! podcast in October 2023, he reflected on joining Ozzy, and Night Ranger achieving major success at the same time.

Gillis: "It was a beautiful period in my life, because playing with Ozzy was a wonderful thing. It was very scary, a lot of drama. Just the tragic death of Randy Rhoads, me stepping into that… it was freaking heavy, man. And to be able to get back with my boys in Night Ranger and release Dawn Patrol and come out with 'Don't Tell Me You Love Me', and then what do we do? We went out opening for KISS! So, that wasn't bad, either."

Night Ranger are:

Jack Blades - Vocals, Bass

Kelly Keagy - Vocals, Drums

Brad Gillis - Lead & Rhythm Guitars

Eric Levy - Keyboards

Keri Kelli - Lead & Rhythm Guitars